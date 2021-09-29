CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

When Do Bye Weeks Start for the NFL's 2021-2022 Season? Plus, Why Are They Used Anyway?

Distractify
Distractify
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no question that professional American football is one of the world's most demanding sports. This means tough practices and games where things get really physical and people can get hurt. That's where bye weeks come in. Here's when they start in the 2021-2022 NFL season. Article continues below advertisement.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Chargers#American Football#Minnesota Vikings#Chicago Bears#New York Giants#Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Broncos
theScore

NFL upset of the week: Buy low on 49ers

It was a tough scene for the disbelievers in our weekly stab at finding value with a big underdog, as Randy Bullock's kick sailed unthreateningly past the uprights in overtime to give the New York Jets their first win of the season. The good guys move to 3-1 and double...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week Three 2021 picks

Panthers (-8) at Texans. MDS’s take: This would be a close game with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback for the Texans. Not with Davis Mills. MDS’s pick: Panthers 30, Texans 20. Florio’s take: Short week. Backup quarterback. Undefeated team with a great defense. Long night for the Texans. Florio’s pick: Panthers...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 3 2021 NFL Season

Unpredictability is a large part of what we deal with in fantasy football. One week your team is riding as high as you can get, and the next, you're struggling to find points from your MVP from the week before. A great early example of this is with Ravens running back, Ty'Son Williams. After gut-wrenching injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the rookie falls into a starting job and performs well in weeks one and two. Then, going up against a defense that allowed four touchdowns to Aaron Jones a week ago, he can only rack up 22 total yards of offense, leaving you scratching your head and praying for a Monday night miracle.
NFL
CBS Seattle

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

Fantasy Football: NFL 2021 Week 4 Start Em' Sit Em'

With three weeks of NFL football in the books, we now have a pretty good feel for how players will perform this year and how the teams stack up against each other. Before we dive into who you should be starting and sitting in week four of fantasy football, let's revisit last week's article. It was an up and down week for us in week three. We had some stars go off for huge weeks, including our start of the week at running back Saquon Barkley and quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford. However, we were wrong about the Broncos and Eagles having great matchups for Teddy Bridgewater and Miles Sanders. We had some great sit recommendations who did nothing, such as our sit of the week at tight end, Robert Tonyan, Kenyan Drake, and Corey Davis, but we also had Chase Claypool and Kareem Hunt, who had great games, on the sit list. Hopefully, this week we can continue to minimize the mistakes and crush our opponents. Here is who you should be starting and sitting in week four of the fantasy football season.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. New York Jets 27, Tennessee Titans 24 (OT) New York Giants 27, New Orleans Saints 21...
NFL
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy