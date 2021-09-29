New chamber orchestra in Lindsborg announces first performance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Starlight event for the Cancer Council of Reno County started around 15 years ago with an idea from Sandy Woodson. "I had read a book to my children in school is how this all went back," Woodson said. "They lighted lanterns for those who had passed and those who were battling a disease. I thought, that would be kind of cool to do for cancer patients. We came back, we had a board member's husband build a boat, a wooden boat and we had a little flag that went on it and we launched them at Lake Talbott and it was beautiful."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO