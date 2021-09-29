CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

New chamber orchestra in Lindsborg announces first performance

 9 days ago
LINDSBORG — A new music ensemble is debuting in Lindsborg next month, the Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley! Supported by one of Bethany College's Presidential Strategic Grants and further supported by the Lindsborg Arts Council, the chamber orchestra is an auditioned, regional ensemble of professional musicians that includes not only some Bethany faculty members, but players from Wichita, Salina, and Hutchinson as well.

