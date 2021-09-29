CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Cub hurt in Dixie Fire joins orphaned bears in Ramona

By Brittney Donovan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — The humane society is caring for six young bears after new arrivals at their Ramona Wildlife Center. A 7-month-old male cub came to San Diego for care after approaching firefighters on Aug. 31 in Plumas National Forest. Humane society staff said the cub was initially taken to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Health Lab in Rancho Cordova for treatment of minor burns to his pads.

