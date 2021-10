Valtteri Bottas is willing to move aside at the Russian Grand Prix if Mercedes need him to in order to help teammate Lewis Hamilton’s bid for the title.Hamilton is currently five points behind Max Verstappen in the race for the world championship, whereas Bottas is 85.5 points behind the leader. Given the gap is so big, Mercedes have discussed different outcomes with the Finn.“We have discussed many things internally, including different scenarios,” he said. “Every race is different. There could be times that we need to play as a team, and I need to take one for the team. And...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO