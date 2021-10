In the first round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 113 Andy Murray will take on World No. 54 Kei Nishikori in what will be the battle between the wildcard entrants. Andy Murray comes to San Diego after a good week in Metz where he reached the quarter-finals of the 2021 Moselle Open, his first last-8 match since 2019. The Brit has been fairly busy since his 1st round exit at the 2021 US Open playing his 3rd tournament in 3 weeks including the 2021 Renne Challenger when the ATP Tour took a break for a week after the conclusion of the US Open.

