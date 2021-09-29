“99.99% of people would’ve tapped out,” Joe Rogan talks Brian Ortega’s deadly choke on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

Joe Rogan was shell-shocked after watching Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega at UFC 266. UFC commentator and celebrity Joe Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski is as tough as they come and the Aussie lived up to that statement at the main event of UFC 266. “The Great” defended his title against “T-City” Brian Ortega in the main event of the pay-per-view event this past weekend. Both the fighters put on one of the best displays of MMA fighting the UFC has ever seen. There is no doubt that the fight is a serious contender for Fight Of The Year.