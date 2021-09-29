CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Honey of a Month Prompts Entomology Q-and-A

By Andy Brown
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePull your honey close and get ready for some facts about the super food and honey bees courtesy of Kalamazoo College Biology Professor Ann Fraser and her entomology class. September is National Honey Month, which prompted us to ask Fraser’s students some questions about honey. As luck would have it, the students have been preparing to take an annual field trip to the Kalamazoo Nature Center, where they see an active hive of honey bees, courtesy of the Kalamazoo Bee Club. The students learn how honey is made, handle the casts where the honey is harvested from a hive, and occasionally see the queen among the thousands of bees.

