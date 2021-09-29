CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Matthew Stafford pulled off no-look pass vs. Bucs

Cameron DaSilva
 9 days ago
Patrick Mahomes gets a lot of credit and praise for his no-look passes, and deservingly so. They’re impressive. But he’s not the only quarterback in the NFL pulling them off. Matthew Stafford has been throwing them for a decade. He just doesn’t get the attention that the 2018 NFL MVP does.

For instance, did you realize he threw a no-look pass on Sunday against the Buccaneers? The broadcast missed it during the game, but Nate Tice of The Athletic didn’t. He shared a clip from the Rams’ win of Stafford throwing a no-look pass to Tyler Higbee on a screen to the left side.

He faked like he was looking down the seam in order to keep Lavonte David (54) planted, preventing him from breaking on the ball and taking Higbee down near the line of scrimmage.

It was only a 5-yard gain and Higbee fumbled it as he was going to the ground, but Stafford made this play look easy. These no-look passes are just among the things that make Stafford a savvy and talented quarterback – and this season, and MVP candidate through three weeks.

