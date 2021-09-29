Hartselle volleyball celebrates senior night

The Hartselle Lady Tigers hosted Athens on Senior Night. The Lady Golden Eagles defeated the Lady Tigers 3-2 (15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 21-19). The final set was a classic between the two teams. Athens jumped out in front 4-1 and then Hartselle battled back to take a 9-7 lead. Following an Athens timeout, the Lady Golden Eagles outscored the Lady Tigers 6-4 to tie the game at 13-13. After a Hartselle timeout, the teams traded points with the Lady Tigers grabbing a 19-18 lead that forced another Athens timeout. The Lady Golden Eagles came out of the timeout and scored the set’s final three points to take the 21-19 victory.