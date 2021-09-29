CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
María Martínez Iturriaga Named Senior Vice President, International Learning Environments

Cover picture for the articleMartínez Iturriaga, Berklee’s first Spanish senior vice president, will continue serving as executive director of Berklee Valencia. María Martínez Iturriaga, executive director at Berklee’s campus in Valencia, Spain, has been promoted to senior vice president, international learning environments, and executive director, Berklee Valencia, effective September 1. Reporting directly to Berklee...

