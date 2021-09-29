María Martínez Iturriaga Named Senior Vice President, International Learning Environments
Martínez Iturriaga, Berklee’s first Spanish senior vice president, will continue serving as executive director of Berklee Valencia. María Martínez Iturriaga, executive director at Berklee’s campus in Valencia, Spain, has been promoted to senior vice president, international learning environments, and executive director, Berklee Valencia, effective September 1. Reporting directly to Berklee...valencia.berklee.edu
