María Martínez Iturriaga Named Senior Vice President, International Learning Environments

RCA Records today announced the appointment of Jamie Abzug to Senior Vice President and Head of Publicity. In this role, Abzug will oversee RCA’s publicity team while spearheading the label’s corporate initiatives and continuing to play a pivotal role in individual artist campaigns. She will also continue to identify and pursue new avenues for artist publicity as well as larger partnerships and opportunities in the evolving media space. Abzug replaces Mika El-Baz who has decided to depart the company the end of October for a new opportunity.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO