The last days of summer are yellow

By Charlie Browne
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeering out through some valley fog, I see the goldenrods dominating along roadsides, fields, and the edges of every other habitat in the Northeast Kingdom. Goldenrods are a very large family of plants; most are classified in the scientific category Solidago. Botanists have estimated over 120 goldenrod species globally, about 90 in North America, and almost 50 of those in the northeast. The goldenrods share their bloom season with blue or purple asters and the foliage of our deciduous trees, creating a glorious natural palette.

