The last days of summer are yellow

We have all been complying that the temperature has hit triple digitals several times this summer, so over the last week we have been in the low 80’s to 70’s guess summer is finally over, a few of us hear at the office were ready to turn on the heat. Sales Manager Holly did just that in her car on the way to work one brisk morning then for the rest of the week couldn’t figure out why it was so hot in the car in the afternoon. Hum heat still on.

CAKES ・ 14 DAYS AGO