Newly published book celebrates rich history of White Mountain 4K peaks
A book celebrating the colorful history of New Hampshire’s 48 highest peaks was published recently by Arcadia Publishing. Penned by longtime White Mountain hiking enthusiast and historian Mike Dickerman of Littleton, the 128-page book, titled The 4000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, is a unique photographic history of New Hampshire’s popular list of 48 peaks with a summit elevation of 4000 feet or higher. The book features more than 200 vintage images culled from a variety of regional organizations and private collections. These include many rare and previously unpublished images.www.northstarmonthly.com
Comments / 0