Newly published book celebrates rich history of White Mountain 4K peaks

Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library, and Happy Banned Books Week! This annual event typically takes place during the last week of September and is a celebration of our freedom to choose what we read. Each year more books are added to the challenged and banned list for numerous reasons. We here at the library don’t believe in censorship but in every person’s right to free and open access to information. Everyone should have the chance to think critically for themselves about what they are choosing to read. How will you celebrate Banned Books Week?

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO