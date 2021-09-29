CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly published book celebrates rich history of White Mountain 4K peaks

northstarmonthly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA book celebrating the colorful history of New Hampshire’s 48 highest peaks was published recently by Arcadia Publishing. Penned by longtime White Mountain hiking enthusiast and historian Mike Dickerman of Littleton, the 128-page book, titled The 4000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, is a unique photographic history of New Hampshire’s popular list of 48 peaks with a summit elevation of 4000 feet or higher. The book features more than 200 vintage images culled from a variety of regional organizations and private collections. These include many rare and previously unpublished images.

www.northstarmonthly.com

Village Living

Mountain Brook 5th grader publishes her book online

Mountain Brook resident Karma Kilgore is a newly published author whose work of short fiction, “The Red Realm,” is available for purchase online at Amazon. Not only that, she’s only in fifth grade at Brookwood Forest Elementary. Kilgore said she has a real passion for the craft. “I love to...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring the rich history of Olvera Street

For many Angelenos growing up in LA, going to Olvera St. was an adventure: a family outing filled with lots of souvenirs to buy and delicious food to eat. For Hispanic Heritage Month, "The SoCal Scene's" Nathalie Basha took a deeper dive into the history of Olvera St., and how it has preserved over a century of Mexican culture, food, tradition and most importantly, family.
LIFESTYLE
spiritofjefferson.com

Summit Point man published Jefferson County history book

Jefferson County native Leigh Koonce recently released a new history book that highlights past local elections and campaigns, including the earliest campaigns by women and African Americans. His book, “Stories from the Ballot Box: History and Reflections from Jefferson County,” has topped the bestseller list at Shepherdstown’s Four Seasons Books...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Sylva Herald

Outdoor book celebration

City Lights Bookstore will hold a celebration of the natural world at 1 p.m. Saturday, when Brannen Basham and Jill Jacobs present Brannen’s “A Guide to the Wonderful World Around Us” and their collaborative book, “Finding Home: A Story of a Mason Bee.”. “A Guide to the Wonderful Around Us”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loudersound.com

New King Crimson book to be published in October

A new King Crimson biography, from musician and author Pete Tomsett will be published later this year. Fifty Shades Of King Crimson will be published by US publishers Rowman And Littlefield, and is described as the story of the unique, English guitarist, Robert Fripp, and his legendary band, King Crimson, the product of over forty years of fandom, obsessive research and interviews with ex-band members, Bill Bruford, Peter Giles and Gordon Haskell, as well as others associated with the band.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wnewsj.com

The magical white tiger: A disappearing act — new book published by Orange Frazer

WILMINGTON — Award-winning documentarian and author Tim Harrison’s new book “White Magic” ($22.95, Orange Frazer Press) has just been released. The book is a reader’s companion to the 2021 award-winning documentary, “The Conservation Game,” which uncovered how celebrity “conservationists” participate in the unregulated exotic animal trade. Harrison’s story begins with...
WILMINGTON, OH
Great Bend Tribune

Celebrate Banned Book Week

Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library, and Happy Banned Books Week! This annual event typically takes place during the last week of September and is a celebration of our freedom to choose what we read. Each year more books are added to the challenged and banned list for numerous reasons. We here at the library don’t believe in censorship but in every person’s right to free and open access to information. Everyone should have the chance to think critically for themselves about what they are choosing to read. How will you celebrate Banned Books Week?
GREAT BEND, KS
my40.tv

Black Mountain church with rich history in Broad River vandalized

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A church in Black Mountain was vandalized sometime between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department said on social media. Broad River Fire wrote on Facebook Tuesday, Oct. 5, that someone broke a stained glass window at Clear Branch Baptist Church.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
midfloridanewspapers.com

Addis prepares to publish book of stories

Keith Addis loves children. He loves to see them smiling and laughing, clapping and singing, and being happy and carefree. He likes to tell them weird and wacky but highly imaginative stories that only adults who are still childlike in spirit could create. The children really enjoy Addis’ stories, according...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
