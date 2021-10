The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will host an event to discuss what’s on local ballots and how it got there ahead of the November general election. The event, titled “Topical Thursday” will take place on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at Sanger Branch Library located at 3030 Central Ave. in Toledo. Barb Colvin, a member of the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County, who has experience in voter registration and is a regular observer at board of elections meetings, will be a guest speaker at the event. Though the deadline to register was Monday, Ms. Colvin and others will discuss the topic of “Know what’s on your ballot, and how it got there.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO