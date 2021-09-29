CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Parks and recreation department helps dog enjoy last 'snow day'

By KSTU Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2y2o_0cBf6m7u00

An act of kindness helped a pair of Utah dog owners check the last box off their dog’s final bucket list .

Marianna Wilson and Elijah Saltzgaber dreaded the day when they would have to say goodbye to their pet Maggie.

The 11-year-old pup was diagnosed with cancer in July.

Knowing her time on earth was getting short, Maggie’s owners composed a bucket list of things to do to make the most of Maggie’s final days.

“We made the decision to take her camping and paddleboarding to get her blissfully tired,” Wilson said.

Maggie also served as the couple’s ring bearer during their wedding ceremony, but one final item on her bucket list seemed impossible this time of year — snow.

“She would just frolic and sled on her back like a little toboggan,” Wilson said.

Maggie loved the snow.

“We hoped she’d make it to wintertime, but she didn't,” Wilson said.

Wilson and Saltzgaber brainstormed to figure out how they could produce snow in September in Utah.

“Somebody suggested ice skating rinks,” Saltzgaber said.

He called the Salt Lake County Ice Center and was connected with the facility’s director, Tiffany King.

“I said, ‘I think we can help out,'” King said.

The center collected ice shavings from its Zamboni machine and pounds of it were delivered to Maggie’s yard so she could spend one more day in the element she loved.

“To see people from all walks of life come together for our dog, it’s amazing,” Wilson said.

Maggie’s story has gone viral on social media.

So far, people from as far away as Europe have reached out to share condolences and express how they feel connected to the love Wilson and Saltzgaber have for their pet — all because some September "snow" allowed them to say goodbye to their dog in the most special way.

“The small acts of service can make such a big difference,” King said.

“She touched us, and now she gets to touch so many other people. That's the best way for her memory to live on,” Wilson said.

This story was originally published by John Franchi at KSTU.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Terminal snow dog in Utah gets final playtime

A snow dog is just adorable – the way they joyfully pounce through the white stuff and roll in it with the happiest expression. This is why a kind gesture from Utah is so special. According to People Magazine, one snow dog facing a terminal diagnosis got to enjoy a...
UTAH STATE
TODAY.com

Dying dog enjoys snow one last time with help from local ice center

It seemed to Eli Saltzgaber and Marianna Wilson that all of Salt Lake City were trying to help them make their beloved Saint Bernard/Newfoundland dog, Maggie, enjoy her last days on Earth. Maggie, who would have been 11 in December, was dying from bone cancer. Her two humans, Saltzgaber and...
PETS
townofelon.com

This week at Recreation and Parks!

As we come to the end of September, the Recreation and Parks team are finishing this month with a bang. Get outside and enjoy the fall weather!. Thursday, September 30 Art in the Park (10am-Noon and 2-4pm) *Registration is required!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
abc57.com

Utah ice center gives dog one last snow day 📸

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. Photo courtesy of Facebook/Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. Photo courtesy of Facebook/Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah— A dog dying from cancer was given one last snow day thanks to a Utah ice center. In a...
UTAH STATE
vieravoice.com

Avenue Viera’s Central Park goes to the dogs for a day

The Avenue Viera was filled with paws for a good cause on Saturday. Dozens of dogs and their owners gathered at the open-air mall’s Central Park for Dogfest Spacecoast 2021, a fundraising event aiding the nonprofit organization Canine Companions. Activities included a dog parade, a canine costume contest, a raffle, vendors, kids’ games, live music and food.
PETS
kcur.org

At Imagine Furever Ranch In Shawnee, Senior Dogs Enjoy A Safe Place To Live Out Their Days

Older dogs are resting easy on a small ranch in northern Shawnee. After celebrating a grand opening in late August, Imagine Furever Ranch has already become home to more than half a dozen dogs. In fact, co-founders Kathryn Lask and Todd Mitchell say they are accepting a steady stream of new surrenders and rehomed senior dogs as part of their mission to help pooches age in place.
SHAWNEE, KS
The Independent

Snow delivered to winter-loving dog to have one last play on her death bed

A winter-loving, terminally ill dog in Utah's Salt Lake City got to relive her puppy days one last time on her death bed after her human parents built her a snowbank.One of Maggie's parents, Elijah Lee Saltzgaber, had put up a social media post last Friday requesting a shaved ice machine."Unique request. Does anyone have a shaved ice machine they have out away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer on Monday, we want to build her one last snowbank to roll in," he wrote on Facebook.The couple were hoping to collect between 10 to 20 gallons...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Snow Day#Ice Rinks#Camping#Tiffany King
Jackson County Pilot

Enjoying the beautiful days of fall

It did not take long to remember what I like about fall. Not only is the scenery beautiful, but the weather is also very comfortable. I love summer, but some of the days are hot and humid to the point of being downright uncomfortable. Then there are summer’s mosquitoes. Lousy bloodsuckers!
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
InspireMore

Community Rallies To Give Dying Dog 1 Last Dream Day In The Snow.

There’s no way to truly be ready to say goodbye to your furry friend, but Elijah Saltzgaber and his family members were determined to do all they could to make their pup’s last days everything she deserved. Maggie, also known as Maggie Bear, was dying of cancer. Ultimately, her humans...
PETS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Couple Gives Dog with Cancer One Last Snow Day with Ice Machine

It’s hard to say goodbye to a pet, and even harder to see them suffering and in pain, even for just a few moments. Pets are such a big part of our lives that it’s hard to see them slowly fading away, as they become more than just members of the family - their memories stay with us for a long time. A couple in Salt Lake County wanted the chance to give their dog one last final moment of joy before her passing, so they contacted the Salt Lake County Ice Center. For what purpose, you may ask? The couple wanted their dog Maggie, who was dying of cancer, to roll around in the snow one last time. They sent out a social media post-Friday that read, “Does anyone have a shaved ice machine that they have put away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer and Monday we want to build her one last snowbank to roll around in. ...Maggie and both of us thank you all deeply for reading this.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Sandusky Register

Enjoy the parks

As COVID-19 brought challenges to our country, parks saw an increase nationally. About 83% of adults said that visiting their local parks and trails were essential for their mental and physical well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, we were excited to partner with the Erie MetroParks to introduce a...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Only In Colorado

The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

You better watch out, you better not cry; You better not pout, I’m telling you why; Santa Claus is coming to town…on a train! Yes, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will be making his way to the Centennial State, so grab your tickets now for this North Pole train ride in Colorado that will take you […] The post The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
Only In New Jersey

Experience The Ideal New Jersey Fall Day When You Go Apple Picking At Eastmont Orchards

Is there a better season than fall in New Jersey? The weather is crisp, the leaves are colorful, and fun, family-friendly activities abound! One of our favorite ways to spend a fall day in New Jersey is by visiting an apple orchard. You get to experience nature, take beautiful photos, and walk away with delicious treats […] The post Experience The Ideal New Jersey Fall Day When You Go Apple Picking At Eastmont Orchards appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Shadow Bay Park brings tennis, trails to MetroWest area

The sound of bouncing tennis balls can be heard from all corners of 111-acre Shadow Bay Park, which makes sense considering the space has 17 courts for players to test their skills. The sport is the focal point of the Orange County public land, which has tennis court rentals and ball machines, plus a pro shop and lessons. In addition, the park contains opportunities for playing basketball and ...
ORLANDO, FL
mycanyonlake.com

Enjoy One Last Beautiful Weekend at Canyon Park Before It Closes

Swim Beach 31 at Canyon Park. Image courtesy of the Water Oriented District of Comal County (WORD), which manages Comal and Canyon parks. The Water Oriented District of Comal County (WORD), manages these former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks. This 116-acre park is located on the south shore of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Sasha Natilia

Parks and Recreation Department Lauds Round Rock Tree Experts for Being Part of a Recent Park Maintenance Procedure

Round Rock, Texas – When the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department decided to handle tree trimming in the city’s 37 developed parks, Round Rock Tree Experts came forward and offered to help for free. This week, just 5 days after the project’s completion, the department’s head just congratulated the company for helping the city save a lot of money.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy