A man from Burlington County will be spending the next decade behind bars for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine in Camden. 20-year-old Dwight Williams of Mount Holly was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Tuesday. He had previously pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, as well as a mixture and substance containing cocaine. During his sentencing hearing, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said Williams agreed that the amount of heroin jointly attributable to him, as a member of the conspiracy, was three to ten kilograms.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO