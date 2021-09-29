CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Kraft may not have the friendliest working relationship with Bill Belichick

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xL9WL_0cBf5dDa00

There’s even more tension between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick than had been initially reported, according to a new book on the team from Seth Wickersham titled “It’s Better To Be Feared,”

Kraft and Belichick’s relationship struggles were initially unveiled by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham in his bombshell column.

There were clearly issues brewing over the period of two decades between three of the most prominent figures in NFL history — Kraft, Belichick and Tom Brady. Ultimately, for his own reasons, Brady found his way out of the organization and is enjoying his time as the reigning Super Bowl champ with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This excerpt from the book details the frustration Kraft reportedly has with Belichick.

“As for Kraft, in late September, he was in Aspen (Colorado) for a conference and bumped into a few friends in the hotel lobby early one morning. He told them he was leaving later for Detroit, where the Patriots were playing their next game. ‘I hate leaving here. You leave here and you leave some of the most brilliant people you’ve ever met. You pick up so much knowledge from all these brilliant minds. And I have to go to Detroit to be with the biggest f—–ng a–hole in my life — my head coach.’

“‘Bill was an idiot savant. I gave him this opportunity.’”

That’s a serious claim for an owner that appeared to have an extremely close relationship with his head coach. But, the writing was on the wall with Wickersham’s original piece — as he noted the disagreements that were openly present.

They differ on Brady’s trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; over the team’s long-term plans at quarterback; over Belichick’s bracing coaching style; and most of all, over who will be the last man standing. Those interviewed describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group.

Kraft was reportedly in favor of keeping Brady around for as long as possible and Belichick was ready to move on and ultimately keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the future of the franchise. These were decision-making disagreements that didn’t appear to strain the relationship.

If these reports are true, there’s more to work on in Foxborough than just the roster at hand.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wickersham
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Asked If He’d Have Had Same Success Without Tom Brady: ‘Of Course Not’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate has hit a fever pitch this week. With Brady set to return to Foxboro for the first time since he left New England for Tampa Bay two summers ago, pitting the quarterback against his former head coach for the first time ever, the war over who meant more to the Patriots’ 20-year run of dominance has reached deafening decibels. It’s safe to assume that had the two never paired up in New England, mostly by fate 20 years ago, they still would have gone on to have some level of success...
NFL
New York Post

Adam Schefter’s gambling investment with Robert Kraft raises questions

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter‘s new investment in Boom Entertainment has reportedly raised eyebrows among media. Boom Entertainment is a creator of sports and casino gambling apps, such as NBC Sports Predictor. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of many prominent investors announced this week. Schefter’s investment in the company...
GAMBLING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy