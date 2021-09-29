Corn and soybean crop conditions reported

Hay market prices are steady for alfalfa and grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 28. Demand is good but movement remains slow. Most producers state that finishing last cuttings of hay, fall harvest and wheat planting has kept them busy in the fields, contributing to the slow down. In addition, feed yards are reported to be using more silage and high moisture corn than alfalfa at this time and some folks are holding onto their hay hoping for higher prices this winter. Battles with army worms continue to be reported across the state, some decimating their last cutting. Prices based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

