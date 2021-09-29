Corn and soybean crop conditions reported
For the week ending Sept. 26, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following crop conditions for corn and soybeans. Kansas: Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 44% good, and 10% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, near 98% last year, and equal to average. Mature was 81%, near 82% last year and 79% average. Harvested was 36%, ahead of 27% last year and 30% average. Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 28% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 57%, behind 65% last year, but ahead of 52% average. Harvested was 4%, behind 9% last year, and near 5% average.www.hpj.com
Comments / 0