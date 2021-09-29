Chester County 4-H student named supreme champion

Not often do younger siblings have bragging rights when it comes to showing livestock, but for one night at the Henderson County Fair Jr. Livestock Show, a fifth grader from Chester County Middle School, Bristol Cherry, beat out all the competition and claimed Supreme Champion Female. This was the first time that Bristol has won the big prize in her young career of showing cattle. Older sister Sydney Cherry (10th grader) at Chester County High School has done it a few times, but now they both share that honor. Bristol also won Champion Hereford Female, beating out Sydney who had Reserve Champion Female.