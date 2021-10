Ahead of the start of tomorrow’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser presale to Disney Vacation Club members, a new detail has emerged. Members must purchase at least one guest in their party on DVC points during the presale, while all others may pay with cash. Points charts for the new interactive hotel experience will be available tomorrow at the start of the presale, which will also be open to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.

