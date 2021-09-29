Wall of Lava Burns a Path Through La Palma
A slow-moving wall of basaltic lava is bulldozing its way through communities on one of the Canary Islands. After Cumbre Vieja split open and began erupting on September 19, 2021, a slow-moving wall of basaltic lava began bulldozing its way through populated parts of La Palma. Lava flows have destroyed nearly 400 homes, buried dozens of kilometers of roads, and consumed farmland as molten rock creeps down the western flank of the volcanic island toward the ocean.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 3