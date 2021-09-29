CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall of Lava Burns a Path Through La Palma

By Adam Voiland, NASA Earth Observatory
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slow-moving wall of basaltic lava is bulldozing its way through communities on one of the Canary Islands. After Cumbre Vieja split open and began erupting on September 19, 2021, a slow-moving wall of basaltic lava began bulldozing its way through populated parts of La Palma. Lava flows have destroyed nearly 400 homes, buried dozens of kilometers of roads, and consumed farmland as molten rock creeps down the western flank of the volcanic island toward the ocean.

Stunning Satellite Image Shows Lava Burning a Path to the Sea From La Palma Volcano

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on September 30, 2021, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The cascade of lava can be seen spilling into the Atlantic Ocean, extending the size of the coastline. This ‘lava delta’ covered about 20 hectares when the image was taken.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano's eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. And there is no legislation that prevents them from going back to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area that is home to 20,000 people that has borne the brunt of the eruption, with the lava destroying more than 1,000 buildings. Unlike Italy's Mount Etna or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have one central vent, the volcano on La Palma makes a new fissure each time it erupts, meaning it isn't possible to set up a clearly defined exclusion zone.
JAPAN
Daily Herald

Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'

MADRID -- The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks. Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable. It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.
WORLD
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
wtaq.com

Authorities lock down coastal area in La Palma as lava approaches sea

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Emergency authorities early on Monday ordered people in an area on the eastern shore of La Palma island to lock down as the lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches the sea. The 1,250 Celsius degree lava may touch the Atlantic Ocean in the coming...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Herald

Lava from La Palma eruption reaches the Atlantic

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands -- Lava from a volcano on Spain's Canary Islands has reached the sea after 10 days of wiping out hundreds of homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents. Columns of steam that experts had warned could contain toxic gases shot upward when...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

La Palma volcano spurts again as lava nears the sea

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A volcano on Spain's La Palma island began ejecting lava again on Monday after a lull, while hundreds of people in coastal villages hunkered down in anticipation of lava emitted in previous days reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas. Spurts of vivid...
WORLD
Discover Mag

Ash and Lava Flows Continue to Wreak Havoc on La Palma in the Canary Islands

Lava flows from Cumbre Vieja on La Palma in the Canary Islands on September 25, 2021. Credit: Rob Simmon, Planet, used by permission. The eruption of Cumbre Vieja on La Palma in the Canary Islands has kept volcanologists monitoring the volcano on their toes. Over the past week, multiple vents have opened on the volcano and the eruption has oscillated between calmer lava flows and more explosive lava fountains. Even though the eruption is still going strong, authorities are beginning to let people back into areas that don't appear to be in the path of the continuing lava flows.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Mangrove Forest Deep in the Heart of the Yucatan Peninsula Reveals Ancient Sea Levels

Researchers investigate an ancient coastal ecosystem found more than 120 miles from the nearest ocean, revealing sea level impacts from the last interglacial period. Deep in the heart of the Yucatan Peninsula, an ancient mangrove ecosystem flourishes more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the nearest ocean. This is unusual because mangroves—salt-tolerant trees, shrubs, and palms—are typically found along tropical and subtropical coastlines.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Satellite Captures Stunning Gravity Waves Over La Palma From Cumbre Vieja Eruption

As the Cumbre Vieja eruption continued into its second week, satellites captured images of some remarkable moments in the skies above the volcano. Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, 2021, most of the compelling activity has happened on the ground. For nearly two weeks, thick sheets of lava burned through farmland, roads, and homes on the southwestern part of La Palma, one of the Canary Islands.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

La Palma island's volcano roars again, spelling thicker lava

A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent.The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa Some 946 houses have been completely destroyed and nearly 100 more affected, while farmers are struggling to keep the surviving banana plantations irrigated after lava flows destroyed roads and water pipes.The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said Tuesday...
WORLD

