CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bill Howard remembered and honored at 43rd Annual Chester County BBQ Festival

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChester County turned out once again for the BBQ Fest in downtown Henderson last weekend. Attendees enjoyed an assortment of food, entertainment and community. Festivities included Hog Calling, a car show, princesses, a pet parade, shopping, talent shows, of course music and barbecue, and a ceremony honoring Bill Howard, who cooked the barbecue for the very first barbecue festival in Chester County.

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Hog Calling#Chamber Interim
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy