Asian shares mostly gain after mixed session on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after a mixed trading session on Wall Street. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% after the release of disappointing factory and retail sales data. Shares also fell in Hong Kong but other regional benchmarks advanced. Japanese investors appeared to take in stride the...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rises on Congress debt deal

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed as investors waited Friday for U.S. jobs data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back stimulus after legislators in Washington averted a possible government debt default. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and...
Herald & Review

3 Stock Market Myths That Cost Investors

"The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing." -- Philip Fisher, Investor and Author. More people have access to the stock market than ever. Several companies now offer commission-free trades and attract retail investors with gamified, get-rich-quick ideologies. With millions of people creating their own portfolios (or allowing fear to keep them on the sidelines), it's important to debunk common misconceptions.
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
