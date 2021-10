We start today’s deals with some of the best devices in the market. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale over at Samsung.com. The larger option comes with a huge 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it can be yours for just $900 after a $900 discount. However, you will only be able to take advantage of these savings by trading in up to four different eligible devices. And don’t worry, you are not limited to smartphones, as you can also trade-in smartwatches and tablets to help you reach the best savings available for this device.

