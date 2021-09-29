CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A line of showers and storms marching slowly toward Central Nebraska

By Travis Klanecky, David Stoltz
KSNB Local4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front is slowly making its was across the state. Some places in the southwest part of the state have picked up 3 inches of rain due to the orientation of the front from southwest to northeast and training of storms over the same area. The cold front will be across Central Nebraska overnight, bringing the rain and thunderstorm chance eastward. The late night hours will be the best chance for rain in the Tri-Cities. As we get into Thursday, rain chances continue as they slowly push out of Central and more into Eastern Nebraska as the cold front stalls out in Eastern Nebraska. Cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front. High temperatures on Thursday will mostly only be in the mid to upper 60s. There may be some low to mid 70s in far Eastern Nebraska just ahead of the stalled out front. The chances for rain will continue to get lower Thursday night into Friday morning as some clouds hang over the area. Many could end out picking up a solid half inch to an inch of rain in the end. Some more isolated spots could get one to two inches.

