Champions League action returns on Wednesday on Paramount+. Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Benfica +190, Draw +240, Barcelona +245. We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Barcelona will be playing Benfica at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich two weeks ago. Benfica is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kyiv. Right now, Barcelona (zero points) is last in Group E, while Benfica (one point) is in second place in the group behind Bayern Munich (three points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO