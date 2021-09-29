FULLEN

Georgia Bailey-Ruth Fullen, the daughter of Jeff and Joanna Fullen of Frankford, WV, was born sleeping at 17 weeks on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Georgia is the tiny sister of McKenna, Lilliana, Hannah, and Noah Fullen, who all are at home. Along with maternal grandmother, Maxine Trader, of Ronceverte, her short life but beautiful memory will be carried by countless friends and family.

As the family lay such a sweet peach to rest in a private service Thursday, September 30, Heaven holds the arms of her maternal grandfather, Joe Holland; paternal great-grandparents, Dott and Norm Christian; and a host of others that will welcome her in.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the LLOST foundation, NOAH foundation, or to any child in need.

The sincerest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Artrip, Summer Heppler, and the wonderful nurses of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, and Morgan Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.

Submitted by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

