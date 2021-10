Simple tasks like riding a bike down the street or driving to the grocery store are a no-go for Carlene Knight. Afflicted with a rare genetic disease called Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), Knight, 55, has been legally blind since birth. She has no peripheral vision. “It’s an extreme tunnel vision,” she told The Daily Beast. “I kind of liken it to looking through a window with a tiny hole in it and trying to find something like a building outside.” Simple tasks like walking through a crowded room were arduous trials to avoid bumping into something and potentially injuring herself. At her office where she works at a call center, if she tried to walk around without her cane, she was constantly running into cubicles and tables and other objects all the time.

