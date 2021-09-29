CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rainelle, WV

Cynthia Mallory Daniels

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

DANIELS

Cynthia Mallory Daniels, of Rainelle, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2021 after a brief illness.

Cynthia was born May 9, 1965 in Kimball, WV. She was employed as an ophthalmic laboratory technician for several years. Cynthia also served in various ministry roles throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Mallory of Welch, WV; her mother, Sandy Graham and step-father Thomas Graham both of Kimball, WV; and an aunt, Greta Strawn of Bluefield, VA.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Bob Daniels of Rainelle, WV; four aunts and one uncle; as well as many other close family members.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV with the Rev. Jim Russ officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Hills Cemetery in Bluefield, VA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

For those that will be unable to attend, Cynthia’s service will be live streamed on Wallace & Wallace’s website.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Cynthia Mallory Daniels appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senate avoids US debt disaster, votes to delay borrowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans. The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of the bill...
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Welch, WV
City
Rainelle, WV
City
Kimball, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found. The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee...
The Hill

Biden pushes benefits of COVID-19 vaccine mandates: 'These requirements work'

President Biden on Thursday aggressively lobbied for vaccine requirements as an effective tool to end the pandemic, arguing mandates had become necessary to turn the corner on the pandemic. "These requirements work. And as the Business Roundtable and others told me when I announced the first requirement, that encouraged businesses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallace Wallace#West Virginia Daily News
The Associated Press

Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas

Tesla says it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State. CEO Elon Musk gave no timeline for the move late Thursday when he addressed the company’s shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting.
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy