DANIELS

Cynthia Mallory Daniels, of Rainelle, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2021 after a brief illness.

Cynthia was born May 9, 1965 in Kimball, WV. She was employed as an ophthalmic laboratory technician for several years. Cynthia also served in various ministry roles throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Mallory of Welch, WV; her mother, Sandy Graham and step-father Thomas Graham both of Kimball, WV; and an aunt, Greta Strawn of Bluefield, VA.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Bob Daniels of Rainelle, WV; four aunts and one uncle; as well as many other close family members.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV with the Rev. Jim Russ officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Hills Cemetery in Bluefield, VA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

For those that will be unable to attend, Cynthia’s service will be live streamed on Wallace & Wallace’s website.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

