Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: Pieces fitting together for Norwin
Norwin coach Scott Schuchert thinks his team is rounding into form, on the scoreboard and across the lineup. “We’re finding our identity,” he said after a recent 4-1 victory over Penn-Trafford that kept the third-ranked Knights undefeated in Section 3-4A. “Our back-line guys have really played well for us. We have a goalkeeper, two good wingers. We moved Caleb Yuricha up, and that has benefited us. We can just let him go.”tribhssn.triblive.com
