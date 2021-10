Don't have a login but want to join the conversation? Become a Thurrott Premium or Basic User to participate. I would argue that the reason Microsoft probably feels somewhat limited in what it can or can't do to Windows isn't because it has 1+ billion users or because it has been around for 30 years, it's because modern enterprises around the world run their businesses with it and on it, and making huge changes would upset those who are their most important customers. This is something Apple will never need to contend with when it comes to desktop computers.

