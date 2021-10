City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts are weighing whether to set aside a lump sum of $5 million to settle a backlog of police misconduct cases. In an unusual request, the city’s Law Department wants a pool of money at its disposal in hopes it can persuade people who have filed lawsuits alleging misconduct by members of the Springfield Police Department to settle the cases, thus avoiding trials and jury verdicts that could potentially cost city taxpayers millions of dollars more.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO