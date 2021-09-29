CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amy Debates Taking Endorsement From Company That Turns Ashes Into Jewelry

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPQeh_0cBewTzP00

Amy got pitched a potential client from the company and she's not sure if she should do an endorsement.

The company is called Eterneva and they take your loved humans or pets ashes after they've passed on, and turn them into jewelry for people to have a memorable piece of their loved ones. The company is popular with people looking to find a creative way to remember their loved ones other than having their ashes in an urn. This company is a potential client and wants Amy to endorse for them. She isn't sure though if the product is for her as it's not something she did with her father's ashes in recent months.

Bobby and Eddie encouraged her that it's something pretty cool and a lot of people may be interested in hearing about it. Towards the end of the segment, Amy agreed to look into endorsing for the company. Bobby and Eddie swayed her a little further into saying yes.

Comments / 1

Related
wtoc.com

Taking Care of Business: Tatiana Cabral Smith handmade jewelry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite her success, Tatiana Cabral Smith remains humble. “It just feels like a nice surprise,” says Tatiana. In fact, five years ago, when it came to designing jewelry, she felt she couldn’t quite cut it. “Because I didn’t think I was an artist. I knew I...
SAVANNAH, GA
rnbcincy.com

Our Parent Company, Radio One, Turns 42!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On Oct. 2, 2021, Washington D.C.’s WOL-AM 1450 radio station celebrated its 42nd birthday. Radio personality and media mogul Cathy Hughes helped found Radio One in 1979. The company purchased its D.C.-based flagship radio station in 1980, and remarkably, the feat is what officially helped launch Urban One’s successful trajectory as it stands today.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Ashes#Urn#Pets#Eterneva
bizjournals

Five ways to turn customers into company advocates

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Customers these days expect companies to go above and beyond at all times. Placing a strong emphasis on making sure these high expectations are met and prioritizing engagement all throughout the sales cycle is key to customers becoming lifelong fans who will also eventually bring in more business.
ECONOMY
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy