BPD: Baltimore student stabbed following an altercation at a local high school

A Baltimore student was stabbed on Monday while leaving a local high school.

According to Baltimore Police, at a little before 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Tivoly Avenue for a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers came across a Baltimore City School police officer rendering medical aide to a 16-year-old male.

The teen was transported to an area hospital with stab wounds and was immediately taken into surgery. He remains in the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives, who have not identified the suspect, believe this altercation, which actually occurred in the 3600 block of The Alameda, may have stemmed from a dispute that started earlier in the day at a local high school.

This investigation is open and ongoing. However, anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.