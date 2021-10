CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will celebrate its 50th year April 2 - 10, 2022 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The highly anticipated tournament will feature more than 100 of the top tennis players in the world and welcome back fans for the first time since 2019. The newly renovated Credit One Stadium will also be unveiled during the upcoming event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences for patrons on-site. Ticket packages and single session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 18.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO