CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pope praises youth climate activists for challenging adults

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b11fW_0cBevhQu00

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote “a culture of responsible sharing.”

Francis offered a video message to a three-day youth climate gathering in Milan that has drawn some 400 activists, including Greta Thunberg of Sweden and Vanessa Nakate of Uganda. The Youth4Climate summit is sending recommendations to the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland , that begins Oct. 31.

Francis thanked the activists for their “dreams and good projects” and encouraged them to form an educational alliance to help “rebuild the fabric” of humanity through care for the planet.

“This vision is capable of challenging the adult world, for it reveals that you are prepared not only for action, but also for patient listening, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding,” he said.

Francis has made care for “our common home" of the Earth a hallmark of his papacy and devoted an entire encyclical to the issue in 2015. The Scottish bishops conference has said it expects Francis to attend the Glasgow climate summit, though the Vatican hasn’t yet confirmed his presence.

“It is time to take wise decisions so that we can make use of the many experiences gained in recent years, in order to make possible a culture of care, a culture of responsible sharing,” Francis said in the message.

In the opening day of the summit, Thunberg and Nakate chastized political leaders for their “blah blah blah" promises and told them time was running out to do something about climate change.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate-change.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

She’s 51, a mother and a devout Catholic. She plans to die by euthanasia on Sunday.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — It began with a strange feeling in her hand, a weakness in the thumb that made it difficult to hold a pen or grip a computer mouse. In November 2018, a doctor gave Martha Sepúlveda her diagnosis: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurological disease known in the United States as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In the months that followed, the Colombian woman lost control of the muscles in her legs — and she knew it would only get worse.
RELIGION
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Pope Accused of Playing God at Vatican Trial

ROME—A rare trial that puts a cardinal, his “lady,” and several con men in the dock inside the hallowed halls of the Holy See will start in earnest on Tuesday amid concerns that Pope Francis has made sure all 10 defendants will be convicted. It should be noted that the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Vanessa Nakate
Inhabitat.com

Youths in the Philippines protest for climate action

On Friday, youths in the Philippines organized demonstrations to raise awareness about the climate crisis. They joined millions of others across the globe under the ongoing international Fridays for Future movement. Several groups of about a hundred young people wearing masks gathered in several spots across the country. In Manila, a monstrous effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte was paraded on the streets for hours.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Thunberg and other youth activists meet Draghi to push on climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg are meeting Italy’s Prime Minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi on Thursday in a final push to get world leaders to match rhetoric with action before the U.N. COP26 climate summit. Thousands of young activists converged this week...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Encyclical#Educational Alliance#United Nations#Scottish#Ap
The Associated Press

Pope Francis plans to attend youth jamboree in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis plans to attend a youth jamboree in Lisbon, Portugal in 2023, organizers announced Monday. Pontiffs traditionally attend World Youth Day, which draws huge crowds of Catholics from around the globe. The event will take place in the Portuguese capital from Aug. 1-6, 2023, organizers...
RELIGION
AFP

Press freedom, Belarus opposition or Greta for Nobel Peace Prize?

Media watchdogs, Belarus opposition leaders and climate campaigners such as Greta Thunberg are among those seen as contenders when the Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday. However, Sveen said he would put more money on Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate campaigner.
ADVOCACY
State News

Youth activists speak out at 'Stop the Spending' protest

On Oct. 5, students from the Livingston County area joined in on a “Stop The Spending” protest against President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. High schoolers Easton Kramer, Nick Halonen and Colin Pietila attended the protest instead of their normal school day. Both Kramer and Halonen said they became...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Vatican City
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY
AFP

Pacific's urgent call to climate action as crunch talks loom

Pacific island leaders have urged industrialised nations to bring plans for real action, not good intentions, to upcoming climate talks, painting a grim picture of the environmental horrors they face. The Fijian leader also demanded the phasing out of fossil fuels as quickly as possible, saying Glasgow could not end in "a litany of good intentions". 
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

ROME (AP) — The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.
WORLD
BBC

COP26: Pope will not travel to Glasgow for climate summit

Pope Francis will not travel to Glasgow for the UN's climate conference next month, the Vatican has confirmed. It had been rumoured that the 84-year-old would attend COP26 - but the Vatican said its delegation would be led by Cardinal Parolin, its secretary of state. This breaking news story is...
TRAVEL
The Conversation U.S.

Caring for the environment has a long Catholic lineage – hundreds of years before Pope Francis

Pope Francis led dozens of religious leaders Oct. 4, 2021 in issuing a plea to protect the environment, warning that “Future generations will never forgive us if we miss the opportunity to protect our common home.” The appeal, which calls for net-zero emissions, was released after months of meetings leading up to the United Nations’ November climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The pope has voiced support for green policies before, including his 2015 encyclical letter to the entire Catholic Church “On Care for Our Common Home.” But Francis is not the first Catholic leader to emphasize care for the planet. In fact, every...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Cardinal on trial as Vatican financial scandal case resumes

The financial fraud trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumed Tuesday at the Vatican, with allegations centring on a disastrous London property deal paid for with charity funds. The case against the 73-year-old, which carries charges of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering, also includes separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother's charity.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

413K+
Followers
105K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy