CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cBevdu000

A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.

For its exhibition on labor conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.

But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.

Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.

“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”

The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.

Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

"It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,”Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Danish artist delivers empty frames for $84k as low pay protest

In an unexpected reinterpretation of an earlier work, a Danish artist has left a museum with empty frames, a depleted bank account and red faces all round. Rather than applauding Jens Haaning’s artistic commentary on modern capitalism, the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark has said the artist is in violation of a legal agreement – and in possession of more than $84,000 belonging to the institution.
MUSEUMS
luxurylaunches.com

A Danish museum lent an artist $84,000 to recreate an old sculpture. He instead took the cash and called cheekily named his blank installation ‘Take the Money and Run’.

We’d like to believe that artists are paid huge amounts of money to make art. However, stating quite the contrary is Danish artist Jens Haaning who recently delivered blank canvases to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark, as a means of protesting against the meager payments that his community receives.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Austria#Danish#Dr#P1
Upworthy

Danish museum gave an artist $84K for his work. He gave them a blank canvas instead.

When the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art loaned $84,000 to well-known Danish artist Jens Haaning, it expected to receive a recreation of his earlier works, where the artist had framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane. This recreation was slated to be part of the museum's Work it Out exhibit, meant to explore the societal relationship to work.
MUSEUMS
boothbayregister.com

‘Art in the Square’ call to artists

Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is having its popular "Art in the Square 2021" to open on Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. for Early Bird Sale Saturday. Great holiday gifts can be found among these 12” x 12” works by local and regional artists. Art in the Square consists of...
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Arts
palmspringslife.com

Her Landers home was once a private escape, but after deciding to make it her permanent home artist Bunnie Reiss is ready to share her art during the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours.

Artist Bunnie Reiss — that's her bottom right putting the finishing touches on a building mural — will open her Landers studio during the opening weekend of the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BUNNIE REISS. Bunnie Reiss has owned her property in Landers for almost four years....
Houston Chronicle

Fresh Arts takes a fresh approach, making connections between artists

A print of a painting by Daniel Elliott hangs in the Fresh Arts offices. Elliott donated a painting to raise money to assist artists affected by Hurricane Harvey. His home was spared, but his storage unit flooded. Fresh Arts managing director Angela Carranza says the piece was still dripping wet when her group received it. The donation underscores the work of the 501(c)3 nonprofit, which for 20 years has sought ways to support artists in Houston so they can better chase their muse.
HOUSTON, TX
Architectural Digest

Peek Inside the Artful Studio Where Interscope Artists Make Music

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez opened up to Vogue about just how pivotal her next album will be to her music career. The megastar said her next project will be “different” and even hinted at the possibility that it may be her last. Currently, Gomez is in the process of bringing it to life. The Only Murders in the Building star has been camped out in Interscope Geffen A&M’s brand-new studio, which label chairman John Janick spent the past three years bringing to fruition with the help of interior designer Severine Tatangeleo, founder and principal of California-based Studio PCH.
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

Separate the art from the artist

There is one constant within each emotion I process, math problem I laboriously solve and soothing shower I take. There’s a place I visit in my most troubling times that I return to at my highest of highs. I know, it’s paradoxical, but there’s a familiarity in its tone. The...
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Open Studio Tour Offers A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Artists Make Their Work

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Baltimore’s artists are soon opening their studio doors to give Marylanders a behind-the-scenes look at how their work is made. It’s called the Baltimore Open Studio Tour, an annual event now in its 33rd year, that’s part of Free Fall Baltimore. The public can meet with local artists, see their creative process and buy some of their work. “We have fashion designers, sculptors, textile, woodworking, bookbinding, all different types of artists open their spaces and allow the public to come inside to see their process,” said Jocquelyn Downs, director of the Arts Council at Baltimore Office of...
BALTIMORE, MD
fresnostatenews.com

Artist lectures on socially engaged art

Award-winning artist Ann Hamilton will present her lecture “Art, Connection and Interaction” at. , on Zoom. Registration is free, and the public is invited to participate. In the session, Hamilton will talk about her projects in the context of how art makes connections and promotes interactions among concepts, objects, spaces, and human beings. Her talk will challenge the audience to reconsider their existing perceptions of art through a lens of social engagement. Hamilton’s large-scale multimedia installations, public projects and performance have significantly impacted countless people around the world. The event is part of the Art Education Fall Guest Speaker Series. It is sponsored by The California Arts Project, Fresno State ASI, the Department of Art and Design and the Center for Creativity and the Arts.
FRESNO, CA
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Robb Report

First Look: This Just Renovated $7.2 Million NYC Loft Is in a Building Celebrities Love

It often takes living in a new home or condo for a bit to work out all the pros and cons of the pre-existing interior design. That’s what happened between a young couple and their loft at 155 Franklin: After a year there, they decided it was time for some renovations. They tasked Dumais Interior Design with reworking the 2,400-square-foot unit and making it feel more fresh. Now, they’ve listed the place for $7.2 million, so all of those updates could soon be yours. The home is a true loft with an open floor plan, and it’s situated in Tribeca overlooking...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC News

ABC News

413K+
Followers
105K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy