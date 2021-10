FX Strategists at UOB Group noted Cable is still expected to navigate beween 1.3460 and 1.3680 for the time being. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘downward pressure has eased with the rebound and GBP is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected GBP to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.3555 and 1.3630’. GBP subsequently traded between 1.3571 and 1.3638. The underlying tone has improved somewhat and GBP could edge above 1.3650. The major resistance at 1.3680 is not expected to come under threat. Support is at 1.3595 followed by 1.3570.”

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO