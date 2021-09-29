CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe's 1+ Million Genomes Initiative Pressing Forward Despite Legal Obstacles

By Justin Petrone
GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – A European initiative to make a million genomes accessible to researchers around the region by 2022 is grappling with legal questions about the best way to achieve that. As data is held at the national level — meaning domestic restrictions on cross-border data sharing apply — investigators involved in the effort are exploring mechanisms to make data available, while acknowledging that scaling up and sustaining the initiative will take place beyond 2022.

