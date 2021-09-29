CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Van Halen: New Book Provides Oral History From Archival Interviews

A new Eddie Van Halen book is set for release next month based on hours of archival interviews that explore the late guitar icon's life and career. Due out October 5, Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen is by music journalists Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill. Per the book's synopsis, the book "…is based on more than 50+ hours of unreleased interviews they recorded with Eddie Van Halen over the years, most of them conducted at the legendary 5150 studios at Ed's home in Los Angeles. The heart of 'Eruption' is drawn from these intimate and wide-ranging talks, as well as conversations with family, friends, and colleagues."

