FlexiSpot Sit2Go fitness chair review: Workout while you work

Android Authority
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FlexiSpot Sit2Go fitness chair combines a decent office chair with an above-average desk bike to help you burn calories while sitting at your desk. Like most desk-bound folks, I have my concerns about living such a sedentary lifestyle. I got a standing desk a while back and have been pleased with the difference it has made. However, I still spend a decent amount of my time sitting and couldn’t help thinking about replacing my office chair with a desk bike. The company that makes my standing desk also makes fitness chairs, so I figured why not give it a shot? This is the FlexiSpot Sit2Go review.

www.androidauthority.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Workout#Calories#Pedal#Sit2go
