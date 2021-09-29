FlexiSpot Sit2Go fitness chair review: Workout while you work
The FlexiSpot Sit2Go fitness chair combines a decent office chair with an above-average desk bike to help you burn calories while sitting at your desk. Like most desk-bound folks, I have my concerns about living such a sedentary lifestyle. I got a standing desk a while back and have been pleased with the difference it has made. However, I still spend a decent amount of my time sitting and couldn’t help thinking about replacing my office chair with a desk bike. The company that makes my standing desk also makes fitness chairs, so I figured why not give it a shot? This is the FlexiSpot Sit2Go review.www.androidauthority.com
