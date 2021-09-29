CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

By (Christy Bieber)
Democrat-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial Security can't be your only income source as a senior. But, while you aren't going to be able to fund your entire retirement with your benefits, you can boost your checks significantly so they provide as much income as possible. If you're interested in bankrolling your retirement with your...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Could Social Security recipients get another $1,400 stimulus check?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the odds of the general populace getting a fourth stimulus check are unlikely, an influential, nonpartisan senior advocacy group is lobbying Congress to send one more $1,400 check to people who receive Social Security checks to help them battle inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Social Security Benefits
Lehigh Acres Gazette

If I Die, What Happens to the Social Security Taxes I Paid?

I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
moneytalksnews.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
escalontimes.com

Will My Social Security Be Reduced In The Future?

Dear Rusty: I started Social Security about two years ago and I thought that the monthly benefit amount stated to me by Social Security in their letter was guaranteed. That written amount was what I based my decision on to retire. Now I hear on the news that we may have to take a 24 percent reduction in the future. That will make me and millions of other seniors homeless. Was the original amount a guarantee of monthly income, and can the government reduce it whenever they want to? Signed: Anxious Senior.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Why a $3,895 Social Security Check Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be

$3,985 is the maximum Social Security benefit in 2021. Only a small percentage of Americans receive this much. They are the country's highest earners. In 2021, the maximum Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. This sounds like a fortune -- and compared to the average monthly benefit of $1,544, it does provide a generous amount of income.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Rules That Could Catch You Off Guard

Many Americans don't know the truth about Social Security taxes. Working while receiving Social Security could have a surprising effect. Delaying a benefits claim doesn't always raise your benefits. Social Security is one of the most important entitlement programs in the United States since it provides a crucial source of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

This Is the Worst Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

Many Americans believe a dangerous myth about Social Security. Retiring early because of this common misconception could have financial consequences. Claiming Social Security at 62 would mean taking a large benefits cut compared to waiting until later to claim benefits. There are circumstances where this makes sense, such as if you have serious health issues and don't expect to receive benefits for long.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wmleader.com

Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides you with an additional income stream on top of your personal retirement savings. If your work over the years has made you eligible to draw from a pension, however, those payments can reduce the Social Security benefits for which you would otherwise be eligible. This reduction is called the windfall elimination provision, or WEP.
PERSONAL FINANCE
millardccp.com

Know Your Retirement: IRA Contributions

Annual contribution limits for IRAs are relatively low ($6,000; $7,000 for 50-plus), but the Roth is a good complement for investors who also contribute to an employer-based retirement plan. While 401(k) contributions are made from tax-deferred income, Roth contributions are derived from previously taxed income. Both vehicles are permitted to...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy