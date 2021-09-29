CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Christy Bieber
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial Security can't be your only income source as a senior. But, while you aren't going to be able to fund your entire retirement with your benefits, you can boost your checks significantly so they provide as much income as possible. If you're interested in bankrolling your retirement with your...

IRS: ABLE accounts: A valuable financial solution for people with disabilities

Achieving a Better Life Experience, also called ABLE accounts, are tax-advantaged savings accounts for individuals with disabilities and their families. These accounts help disabled people pay qualified disability-related expenses without affecting their eligibility for government assistance programs. Here are some key things people should know about these accounts. Annual contribution...
If I Die, What Happens to the Social Security Taxes I Paid?

I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
Social Security
Economy
Personal Finance
Will My Social Security Be Reduced In The Future?

Dear Rusty: I started Social Security about two years ago and I thought that the monthly benefit amount stated to me by Social Security in their letter was guaranteed. That written amount was what I based my decision on to retire. Now I hear on the news that we may have to take a 24 percent reduction in the future. That will make me and millions of other seniors homeless. Was the original amount a guarantee of monthly income, and can the government reduce it whenever they want to? Signed: Anxious Senior.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to...
Why a $3,895 Social Security Check Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be

$3,985 is the maximum Social Security benefit in 2021. Only a small percentage of Americans receive this much. They are the country's highest earners. In 2021, the maximum Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. This sounds like a fortune -- and compared to the average monthly benefit of $1,544, it does provide a generous amount of income.
This Is the Worst Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

Many Americans believe a dangerous myth about Social Security. Retiring early because of this common misconception could have financial consequences. Claiming Social Security at 62 would mean taking a large benefits cut compared to waiting until later to claim benefits. There are circumstances where this makes sense, such as if you have serious health issues and don't expect to receive benefits for long.
Social Security COLA 2022 Increase Projection Amounts to 6%

The largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) since the 1980s could await Social Security beneficiaries due to the latest rise in inflation. According to David Certner, legislative counsel and director of legislative policy for government affairs at AARP, the COLA will possibly be in the 5.5 to 6 percent bracket due to surging prices. Such estimates are preliminary and the official COLA will be dependent on prices from July until the end of September.
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Direct Payment Necessary For Group With Unprecedented Pressure

Many Americans have made it clear that they would find another stimulus check beneficial when it comes to how the money helps them navigate their lives following the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, a new petition asking for payments has fully singled out one specific segment of the population, detailing that another $1,400 check would be most beneficial to them as inflation continues to cause prices to soar.
