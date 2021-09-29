CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy S22 To Get Significant Battery Downgrade

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Galaxy S21 FE seemingly canceled, Samsung fans are now looking forward to the Galaxy S22 series. Though there’s still some time to go for their unveiling, the devices are already starting to take shape. Multiple leaks and rumors over the past few weeks have given us a fair amount of idea about what to expect from Samsung’s next biggest launch. The latest information we have is the confirmation of the Galaxy S22’s battery capacity.

www.androidheadlines.com

