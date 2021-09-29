Contour Longsleeve Bodysuits

Saie, a clean makeup brand that makes products charged by superpower ingredients, is introducing a collection of merch, Saie Vintage, but in its own completely unique and sustainable way. The so-called "anti-merch" collection is first and foremost focused on reducing and reusing and it helps to reduce waste by making the most of garments that are already in circulation. As the brand says, "Instead of producing brand new cookie-cutter merch, we’ve asked our favorite vintage curators to select one-of-a-kind pieces for you. Each month, three vendors will curate their very own Saie exclusive collection of preloved pieces available for you to shop here at Saie."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 HOURS AGO