Apparel

Contour Longsleeve Bodysuits

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contour Longsleeve Bodysuit from Babaton is deserved as an "essential base layer" and functions as the perfect staple in any wardrobe. Created from nylon and elastane, the double-layered piece boasts a square neckline paired with a long-cut bottom. What makes the piece so unique is its exceptional fabric -- the 'Contour' -- a luxe, high-stretch fabric with a "second-skin feel." The piece has gained notable attention thanks to social media, featuring a re-release date in 2022 for most of its sizes.

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Ribbed Half-Zip Longsleeves

As we head into fall, many consumers are looking for sophisticated basics that merge form and function -- like the Half-Zip Longsleeve from Sunday Best. The Canadian brand offers the elevated garment in over ten colorways including Black, Frosted Rose, Midnight Clover, Classic Navy, and more -- all classic fall colors that seamlessly transition into any wardrobe.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Elegant Chunky Boots

As we approach cooler weather and head into the fall season, Call It Spring recently launched its collection of Fall/Winter 2021 shoes -- including the sophisticated Steffanie boot. The fashion-forward boot is made from recycled materials and vegan leather and meets all the style cues for the coming season. The chunky sole coupled with the square toe creates a striking yet elegant aesthetic.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Skin-Renewing Exfoliating Serums

The newest product to be released by dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe is a brightening and exfoliating serum that helps to gently minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on a nightly basis. The hydrating Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment expands the brand's range of anti-aging products and it helps to restore the skin's natural barrier with ceramides.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Stylish Utilitarian Winter Boots

Anfibio is a Canadian-based brand. Founded in Montreal in 1968, the brand's designs are based on Canadian heritage and made with expert craftsmanship. Anfibio creates winter boots that stand at the intersection of uncompromised style and unparalleled artistry while keeping Canadians warm during the cold winter months. The Fall/Winter 2021...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodysuit
TrendHunter.com

Retinol Skincare Campaigns

No7 Beauty launched its Pure Retinol Skincare collection. The launch includes an eye cream and a night cream and supports the new We See You campaign. The beauty brand expands its cult-favorite Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate to deliver the ingredient's transformative effects to a commonly problematic area. No7...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Merch Collections

Saie, a clean makeup brand that makes products charged by superpower ingredients, is introducing a collection of merch, Saie Vintage, but in its own completely unique and sustainable way. The so-called "anti-merch" collection is first and foremost focused on reducing and reusing and it helps to reduce waste by making the most of garments that are already in circulation. As the brand says, "Instead of producing brand new cookie-cutter merch, we’ve asked our favorite vintage curators to select one-of-a-kind pieces for you. Each month, three vendors will curate their very own Saie exclusive collection of preloved pieces available for you to shop here at Saie."
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

A-Line Fall Apparel Collections

Canada Goose and Angel Chen announced the launch of their newest capsule collection. The Chinese designer is known for her colorful approach to fashion. She often fuses Eastern and Western aesthetics for a unique design. The Angel Chen for Canada Goose Fall 2021 collection includes pieces that blend Canada Goose's functionality with the designer's signature style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainably Sourced Wedding Florals

David's Bridal and sustainably sourced fresh floral brand The Bouqs Company Weddings are partnering to rethink the wedding floral experience and disrupt the industry. This exclusive partnership is focused on refreshing every step of the customer experience and shopping journey, especially since The Bouqs Company Weddings works with sustainable farms that focus on minimizing waste, recycling water and making direct-to-consumer flowers easy to acquire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Polarized Full-Face Sunglasses

Japanese company ZGHYBD created full-face sunglasses that sit behind the ears like traditional sunglasses but also cover the entirety of the face. The design of the sunglasses is in line with the increased use of face coverings and this accessory makes a statement, all the while offering the functional benefits of shielding the eyes from the sun. With the full face protected, the accessory is also useful for providing protection from sprays, splashes, water droplets, dust, oil, and more.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Media-Viewing Indoor Sunglasses

The newest offering from tech company Nreal resembles a pair of sunglasses but the lightweight eyewear style is actually intended for watching video content. The virtual display on the eyewear boasts 49 pixels per degree and a 90 Hz refresh rate, which promises a comfortable, high-quality and hands-free experience for watching favorite shows indoors.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon-Collaborated Luxury Collections

Balenciaga launched its Spring Summer 2022 collection with the help of the Simpsons characters. The luxury fashion house introduced the collection with a fake red carpet event and a short film showing the cartoon characters dressed in the Spring Summer 2022 collection. The event was hosted as a film premiere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MLive.com

Coach Outlet clearance sale, up to 70% off handbags, wallets, backpacks

Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Reparative Eyebrow Masks

The RevitaLash Lash & Brow Mask is a Nordstrom-exclusive hair care product that is formulated to "address the visible and physical signs of compromised lashes and brows." The lash and brow mask is tailored to consumers who may find that their brows and lashes are suffering as a result of overstyling, daily makeup usage or damage caused by regular professional services.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Ethereal Jewelry Accessories

Jasmin Sparrow blurs the line between jewelry and accessories in her vintage-inspired collection. The eponymous brand plays with materials and forms to create a romantic and ethereal range of designs. The New Zealand-based jeweler had traditional jewelry training in Wellington. Her work is inspired by her grandmother's jewelry box, which appeared to be filled with treasures.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Ghoulish Glow-in-the-Dark Razors

The Harry’s x Ghostly razor is a spooky collaboration shaving accessory for consumers looking for a way to enhance their grooming routine with a touch of fun. The razor is limited-edition and comes as a rework of the Harry's brand Truman handle that has been given a purplish finish to appear as a somewhat vibrant alternative to the original. The razor hides a spooky secret that will only reveal itself after the lights have been turned off, which comes in the form of a glow-in-the-dark handle.
LIFESTYLE
vivaglammagazine.com

7 Simple Steps to Doing the Best No-Makeup Look

Whether it’s for a photoshoot or just a low makeup official interview, a no-makeup look is always a comfortable aspect to do when you don’t want to be too loud with your presentation. The natural makeup look exists just because you can’t simply wake up and step out to run your daily activities with eye bags under your eyes and naturally pale skin. This look can come in handy, especially for non-casual occasions.
MAKEUP
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Takes Felix the Cat to School in New Collection

Levi’s adds a dose of nostalgia to its take on fall’s prep-school fashion trend. The storied denim brand teamed with Felix the Cat, one of the most recognizable cartoon characters from 1950s and 1960s film and TV history, for a men’s and women’s scholarly collection. Titled “Felix the Graduate,” the collection spans varsity style sweaters, rugby shirts and jackets, to jeans and accessories. The impetus for the designs was what Felix, known for his big eyes and wide grin, would be wearing as a student, said Karyn Hillman, Levi’s chief product officer. “There’s definitely a sense of humor about the collection, which...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
temptalia.com

Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a bright, medium blue with subtle, cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It had nearly opaque color coverage in one stroke, which could be built up to full coverage with a second layer or just doing shorter, more overlapping strokes during the initial application process.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Sephora Tiramisu (13) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Tiramisu (13) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep brown with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color payoff in a single stroke, which applied comfortably to the lash line and fluidly for full, even coverage. The texture was smooth, creamy but not too soft, and remained blendable for a few seconds before drying down. It wore nicely for 10 hours with little fading and seemed to have around 75% left after 12-hours of wear.
MAKEUP

