J. Cole Postpones Multiple "Off-Season" Tour Dates

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince hopping on Drake's "Pipe Down" beat for "Heaven's EP" last week, J. Cole had been ramping up towards his much-anticipated Off-Season tour. Kicking off the tour in Miami on Friday night, he brought out a myriad of guests including Drizzy himself, who took a moment during the show to let the Born Sinner rapper that he is "one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic," it looked like the Off-Season was about to turn into open season for all stages and microphones Cole came across.

