Thor 2's Director Would Like to Do a 'Snyder Cut' on the Little-Loved MCU Movie

By Adele Ankers
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Taylor, the director behind Thor: The Dark World, has expressed interest in returning to the MCU to helm a director's cut of the Marvel sequel. During a recent interview with Inverse, Taylor said he would very much like to be given the opportunity to revisit The Dark World, and referred to Zack Snyder's recent experience with Justice League as an example of how he would approach the sequel a second time, though he doesn't really expect it to work out like that for him.

