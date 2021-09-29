Thor 2's Director Would Like to Do a 'Snyder Cut' on the Little-Loved MCU Movie

Alan Taylor, the Game of Thrones and Terminator: Genisys filmmaker whose Thor: The Dark World is often cited as one of the worst movies in Marvel's shared universe, wants a chance to assemble a director's cut, which he says would be superior to the version released in theaters. The filmmaker, who is doing press for his new Sopranos sequel The Many Saints of Newark, is the first Marvel director to speak openly about any kind of studio interference, with filmmakers like James Gunn frequently shooting down the "director's cut" idea by saying that what they released in theaters is exactly what they hoped to release.

