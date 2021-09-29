Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Kentucky

The Vols will host Kentucky at Tennessee Rugby Park on Saturday.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and is part of family weekend.

The Vols kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes.

Tennessee was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5. Tennessee defeated the Bearcats, 22-0.

The Vols were slated to play at Kennesaw State on Sept. 18. The match was canceled.

UT will host Clemson on Oct. 16. Tennessee travels to Alabama (Oct. 23) and South Carolina (Oct. 30).

Georgia plays at Tennessee on Nov. 6 to conclude regular season play.

The University of Tennessee has fielded a rugby team since 1970. The Vols compete in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference.