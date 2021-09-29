CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Kentucky

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fr5e2_0cBesAK000

The Vols will host Kentucky at Tennessee Rugby Park on Saturday.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and is part of family weekend.

The Vols kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes.

Tennessee was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5. Tennessee defeated the Bearcats, 22-0.

The Vols were slated to play at Kennesaw State on Sept. 18. The match was canceled.

UT will host Clemson on Oct. 16. Tennessee travels to Alabama (Oct. 23) and South Carolina (Oct. 30).

Georgia plays at Tennessee on Nov. 6 to conclude regular season play.

The University of Tennessee has fielded a rugby team since 1970. The Vols compete in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr6qx_0cBesAK000

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama vs. Texas A&M kickoff time and television network announced

Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Oct. 9 matchup at Kyle Field, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday morning. The game will be the 14th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1942. Alabama owns the series...
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
FanSided

Notre Dame message boards demand Urban Meyer replace Brian Kelly

One week after Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly set the program record for wins, some Fighting Irish fans are ready to send him packing in favor of Urban Meyer. Brian Kelly is not about to be fired, but that hasn’t stopped Notre Dame message board posters from calling for his head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
AL.com

Kickoff, TV network announced for Auburn vs. Georgia

The 126th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be part of a doubleheader on CBS on Oct. 9, the network and SEC announced Saturday. The rivalry game between Auburn and Georgia will kick off at 2:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the opening game of a doubleheader that will conclude with a 7 p.m. kickoff between Alabama and Texas A&M.
The Clemson Insider

Tigers keeping tabs on top QB, son of former NFL player

Clemson continues to keep tabs on quarterbacks in the 2024 class. One of the best sophomore gunslingers in the nation is the son of a former NFL player. His last name might sound a bit familiar, too. The Clemson (...)
Island Packet Online

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Kentucky football kickoff time, odds, stream, TV

South Carolina football returns home to host an SEC matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. The Gamecocks will play the Kentucky Wildcats in search of their first conference win under head coach Shane Beamer. For fans heading to the game, a face-covering requirement will be in effect at Williams-Brice due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Kennesaw State#Ut#Clemson
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Warning For Alabama Before Game vs. Texas A&M

The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the country. After five games, nothing has happened to dispel the notion that the Tide are the best team in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the only challenger so far this season.
247Sports

Auburn-Georgia kickoff time still to be determined

AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn’s stretch run in the SEC continues following a road trip to 16th-ranked LSU (3-1) this Saturday when the No. 22 Tigers (3-1) return home next week to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at either 11 a.m. CT on ESPN or 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. It's part of a doubleheader on CBS with Alabama-Texas A&M scheduled for 7 p.m. later that day.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WVU-Baylor kickoff time and TV channel set

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 26, 2021) – — The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Oct. 9 Big 12 Conference road game at Baylor will be televised on FS1 at noon ET. This week on Saturday, Oct. 2, Texas Tech comes to Morgantown for Homecoming. Mountaineer legend and College...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

BREAKING: Kickoff time announced for Michigan-Nebraska matchup

One week after the No. 14 Michigan football team heads on the road for the first time all season at Wisconsin, the Wolverines will head further West to take on Nebraska. Monday morning, it was announced that that game would kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and be televised on ABC in a primetime matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Start times, TV coverage announced for Tennessee basketball schedule

Tennessee basketball’s 2021-22 regular-season schedule took another step toward being finalized Thursday with the release of start times and TV networks for the full 31-game slate. After opening the new season with an exhibition game against Lenoir-Rhyne on October 30 (3 p.m. Eastern Time; ESPN+), the Vols will open their...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy