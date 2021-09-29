EGEB: Here’s why solar and storage are the perfect pair
Most planned US battery storage is paired with solar. The solar industry boosts its targets to 30% solar by 2030. Ceylon Graphite makes a lithium-ion battery breakthrough. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.electrek.co
Comments / 0