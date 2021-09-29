EGEB: Here’s why solar and storage are the perfect pair

Solar panels offer an excellent return on investment, and the savings you can expect over their 25- to 30-year service lives are much higher than their upfront costs. However, there are some performance issues that can affect solar panels, and they will undermine your savings if left unattended. Fortunately, most of these problems are relatively easy to solve, and major issues are covered by a warranty if you purchase high-quality solar panels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO