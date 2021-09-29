CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

SP+ Predicts #13 BYU vs Utah State

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 9 days ago

Heading into a rivalry game against Utah State, BYU is 4-0 and ranked #13 in the country. They travel to Logan on Friday night to take on a dangerous Utah State team. The Aggies of Utah State are 3-1 on the season with wins over Washington State, North Dakota and Air Force. Their first loss came last week against Boise State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgaHf_0cBes5zc00

The last time these two teams met was in 2019 - BYU dominated by a score of 42-14. On that night, quarterback Jaren Hall made his second career start in place of an injured Zach Wilson. Hall only played the first half after suffering a head injury late in the second quarter. Baylor Romney replaced Hall and played well in the second half.

Utah State-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Utah State prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU an 83% chance to win with a projected final score of 39-23.

The Cougars are nine-point favorites according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, meaning SP+ likes BYU against the spread.

SP+ Predictions

Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

Arizona has a bye week this week. They take on #20 UCLA next week. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season.

Utah also has a bye this week. They travel to Los Angeles to take on USC next weekend.

Arizona State travels to #20 UCLA to take on the Bruins. SP+ expects a close game between the Bruins and the Sun Devils - SP+ predicts a 31-29 UCLA victory.

USF will play its first conference game against SMU this weekend. USF is a major underdog according to SP+ with an expected lose in the ballpark of 44-16.

There are three games that feature two BYU opponents this weekend. The first is USC vs Arizona. SP+ favors USC over 15 points.

The next is Utah against Washington State. SP+ favors Utah by 14 with a projected final score of 36-22. The Utes will look to rebound following back-to-back losses.

Boise State will host a dangerous Nevada team on Saturday. SP+ likes Boise State by a touchdown.

#21 Baylor travels to #19 Oklahoma State this weekend in a matchup of two ranked teams. SP+ likes Baylor in a close one with a projected final score of 24-23.

Miami is favored by a touchdown over Virginia according to SP+.

SP+ has USC as a two-touchdown favorite over Colorado.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Oklahoma State#Arizona State#American Football#The Aggies Of Utah State#Air Force#Boise State#Espn#Byu Utah State#Wildcats#Usf#Smu#Usc#Utes
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
thegazette.com

Penn State coach James Franklin: Not wild about visiting Iowa City

When a team vaults to No. 3 in Associated Press’ football Top 25, it’s going to get noticed. Here’s what Penn State Coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes Saturday night after his team’s 24-0 win over Indiana, and what some writers said about Iowa since its 51-14 win at Maryland last Friday:
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
kslsports.com

Baylor Romney Injury Among Observations From BYU Win vs Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The 13th ranked BYU Cougars are taking the wagon wheel back to Provo after taking down the Utah State Aggies 34-20. Tyler Allgeier was unstoppable en route to a career high 218 yards with three touchdowns on 22 carries. It’s only the 15th 200 yard rushing game by a BYU running back in program history.
UTAH STATE
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Bad Coaching and Virginia Tech

My latest Take Five discusses the Notre Dame quarterbacks, bad coaching and Virginia Tech. 1. Just a reminder: There was a reason Notre Dame didn’t recruit quarterback Jack Coan out of high school. He wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Coan is a behind-the-center guy who doesn’t like to run the football. He has a strong arm, he can make the reads but he gets antsy when the pocket caves. The Irish use a shotgun offense with all kinds of motion. It’s RPO stuff. The footwork and timing are different than what Coan used in Wisconsin. Coan was a perfect fit for the Badgers. Notre Dame has an offensive line that is barely serviceable at this time. If it had a good line, Coan would be better.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
74
Followers
304
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy