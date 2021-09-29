Gators News: Volleyball looks to get back on the winning track

Welcome to a Wednesday edition of Gators News! Today, there is not a whole lot to discuss other than the volleyball’s road match against the Georgia Bulldogs tonight. Otherwise, all is quiet along the Floridian front as we wait with bated breath for the college football weekend ahead. Here is a look at what the volleyball team is getting into.

The No. 22 volleyball team (7-5, 1-1 SEC) returns to the parquet on Wednesday night in Athens, Georgia, to face the rival Georgia Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1 SEC). The Gators hold a 67-10 record all-time against the Dawgs, including a 28-4 record in Athens. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and the match can either be watched on ESPNU or heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

